LAHORE - Speakers at a conference here on Saturday said the entire nation was united and prepared to thwart the enemy designs against Pakistan. They were of the view that Pushtoon Tahaffuz Movement was what they called enemy’s plot against the country which would be frustrated at any cost.

The Pakistan Paindabad conference was organized by the Nazria Pakistan Trust in collaboration with the Tehrik Pakistan Workers Trust.

NPT Vice Chairman Dr Rafiq Ahmed, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Amir Hamza, Malik Ghulam Rabbani Awan, Pir Syed Nau Behar Shah, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Josh, Asif Bhally and others were among speakers. Ex-president Rafiq Tarar, who is also head of the NPT, sent a special message for the event.

Mr tarar said at present India was not in a position to impose a war on Pakistan. The country’s future, he said, was very bright despite the changing world situation and the enemy plans. Pakistan’s defence, he said, had become invincible since it became a nuclear power.

Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali said India was using PTM for its own agenda. The PTM, he said, did not represent the Pashtoons’ thinking. He said PSM was misleading the Pushtoons just like some misguided elements had taken the Balochs hostage.Amir Hamza was of the opinion that Pakistan was now an invincible state and it was for this reason that it had imposed restrictions on US diplomats in response to US restrictions on Pak diplomats.