ISLAMABAD - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday met with various party leaders and Parliamentarians here at Punjab House and said that the party would land in elections arena with its performance over the past five years, particularly in Punjab.

The meeting which remained obscured to media limelight reviewed the overall political situation in the country, the defection of party’s Parliamentarians and its impact on the party with specific reference to the upcoming general elections, and constitution of Parliamentary Board and awarding of party tickets to candidates for both national and provincial assemblies.

Sources aware of the deliberations of these meetings said that it was decided that the Punjab chief minister, who is also the party head, would hold meetings with those party Parliamentarians who are annoyed with the party for being ignored in the past by the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and would try to appease them and to keep them intact with the party.

The sources further said that in his interaction with the Parliamentarians the main focus of Shehbaz Sharif would be to highlight the performance of the government in their election rallies and seemed astray with the narrative of hostility towards the institutions.

It was also decided that the Parliamentary Board would be constituted in a day or so which would take applications from the candidates against provincial and national assembly seats.

Similarly, the party leadership would also be devising a strategy to enter into seat adjustments and alliances with some of the coalition partners — Pakhtunkhawa Milli Awami Party and National Party in Balochistan while the party could also enter into seat adjustment with nationalist parties of Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa as well.

The sources informed that the party leadership was in touch with other political parties and as soon as some modalities with these parties were finalised the same would be made public.

Contrary to the position taken by Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter are treading the confrontational course and in the CEC meeting of the party on Friday last it was decided with majority vote that the party would continue to take the aggressive line against the invisible forces.

It was further decided by the party Quaid that the party would go to elections with sanctity of vote as the party’s slogan and would continue to expose the anti-democracy forces in the country.