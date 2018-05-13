Share:

islamabad - Pakistan National Council of the Arts in collaboration with the China Cultural Centre organised a music workshop for the visiting Chinese musicians and the Pakistani singers and musician on Saturday.

Musicologist Arif Jafri conducted the workshop that provided the musicians of both countries to play and learn the instruments from each other’s country. Flute, tabla, and dholki from Pakistan and the traditional musical instruments of China such as Guzhang, Zhongruan, Pipa and a four-stringed Chinese instrument remained centre of attraction for the music workshop participants.

Well-known folk singers Babar Niazi and Javed Niazi also sang a couple of songs on the local and Chinese tunes while the workshop concluded with the singing of most popular national song Dil Dil Pakistan by the musicians and singers from both countries.

Talking about the joint performance of the Pakistani and Chinese musicians and singers, the senior consultant PNCA Munir Ahmed said that music is the universal language that needs no deciphering of emotions and feelings. Joint cultural performances by the Chinese and Pakistani artists would lead to better understanding between the people of two countries, societal harmony and fusion of values. There is a lot to learn from each other from language and culture to technology and business. The knowledge and cultural economy of both countries would lead to big success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.