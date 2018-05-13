Share:

islamabad - The absence of one window operation system at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Radiology Department has multiplied the miseries of poor patients seeking healthcare on Zakat quota.

Tauseef Ahmed, a resident of Barakahu area brought her ailing mother Sakeena Bibi for Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test at the PIMS but his wish to see speedy recovery of her mother will remain unfulfilled.

“I am given one month time to bring my mother for the test as a large number of patients is already in line,” he said hopelessly.

Tuaseef works as a waiter in a restaurant in Islamabad and because of his low-income background, he has to depend on the government’s Zakat fund for free medical treatment of her ailing mother at the PIMS.

Despite completing the requirements of proving himself deserving for Zakat fund, Tauseef still has to verify himself in the department to get healthcare for her mother. “Why the department doesn’t believe when once verified and approved the Zakat form,” he said.

The department requires signatures of at least four medical officials before providing the healthcare to the patient on the Zakat quota.

PIMS is providing free medical to entitled government officials and deserving people while private patients have to pay the fee for X-Ray, ultrasound, MRI and CT scan tests.

The fee of these tests for private patients starts from Rs3,000 and reaches to Rs12,000, equally expensive in any of the private medical facility.

The PIMS Radiology department has around eight X-Ray machines, 06 ultrasound, 02 CT Scan and 01 MRI machine. CT scan and MRI are the most expensive radiology tests for which patients have to pay Rs6,000 to 12,000 if he is not entitled or doesn’t fulfill the deserving patient criteria.

The PIMS daily receives around 10,000 patients in its Out Door Patients (OPD) while according to an official, the radiology department registers over 300 patients from 08am to 02pm daily.

Other than X-rays, the department daily performs around 70 CT scans and 30 MRIs of the patients coming from all different categories. But, the deserving category patients are considered as children of the lesser god.

According to the directions of the Radiology Department PIMS, a deserving patient to obtain the appointment of CT scan or MRI initially has to bring his Zakat certificate as his proof document.

Along with the form, the patient is bound to fill another document of the required test from the department. The document must be verified by the doctor who prescribed the test and stamp of the consultant or senior specialist professor or associate professor.

“A poor has to run from pillar to post to get health facilities,” Tauseef said who passed all the procedure before getting one month long date for the test.

He said that after filling the documents again an application is given to the hospital Executive Director (ED) pleading to allow the test from the Zakat fund.

He said that the application filed in early morning reaches the CT registrar and is collected at 01pm after verification. Tauseef said the journey does not end here as again the application is tabled on the desk of the ED for his signature.

“Still the game continues as after the ED signatures the application is again submitted to the CT registrar,” he said. Tauseef said after all this arduous procedure the patient is given one to two months time for the test.

An official at the radiology department wishing anonymity said that getting immediate test time is not ‘impossible’ here, but for that a deserving patient has to ‘invest’ something. “Patients can early conduct their tests through an underhand deal with the officials concerned,” he added. “A patient is charged with some amount and test has been conducted in a day,” he said.

He said that if a patient remains ‘consistent’ and get his test done still he or she has to get the reports of tests which are delivered in a week after the test is done. “Instead of giving complete reports to the patient he is handed over a CD and asked him to take prints from private lab which also costs around Rs1,500 depending on number of tests,” the official said.

Spokesperson PIMS Dr Waseem Khawaja said that the PIMS is facing a huge influx of patients and long dates of different tests given to patients is a hard reality.

He said that hospital administration tries to manage this influx in its capacity but unfortunately still there is no improvement.

He admitted that one window operation system for the deserving patients can reduce their miseries to some extent if it cannot eliminate fully.

Dr Khawaja also said that the ED PIMS has directed to file complaint if the patients are given long dates aimed at compelling them for the underhand deal.