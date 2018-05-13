Share:

islamabad - In order to attain international education locally, the Pearson-Edexcel launched international iPrimary and iLower Secondary programme in Pakistan for the students aged 5-14 years.

This academic excellence initiative would support in strengthening country’s education system and standards and will provide an opportunity to the students to attain international education locally in Pakistan even at a very beginning level of their educational career.

Hasan Khattak, Director Examinations Services, British Council and Kevin Hiatt, Product Head International Curriculum Global Schools Pearson UK launched this new initiative in Islamabad Saturday.

Hasan Khattak, Director Examinations Services, British Council said that British Council’s effort for creating equal opportunities and Pearson’s support and commitment go hand-in-hand and have improved outcomes for learners in Pakistan tremendously.

Kevin said at the launching ceremony that UK’s awarding body Pearson Edexcel is supporting schools and teaching staff to achieve excellence in the education sector which is also the objective of Govt of Pakistan. The launch of iPrimary and iLowerSecondary program is the real example of our commitment to Pakistan.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Faisal Mahmood, Country Manager, Edexcel Pakistan said the new curriculum will provide an opportunity to the students to learn UK qualifications and achieve results that compare well with students all over the world. He mentioned that the students in Pakistan have been achieving outstanding results consistently over the years.

Pearson Edexcel Primary and Lower Secondary is a complete and comprehensive flexible program for use in International Schools. As well as the curriculum itself, the programme also comes with a wealth of support with sample schemes of work, exemplified units of work, internally assessed progress tests, externally assessed achievement tests and a comprehensive professional development program – all supported by world-renowned Pearson print and digital courseware.

The launch ceremony was attended by leading private schools of the country, teachers, students, distinguished guests and Edexcel team.

Pearson Edexcel iPrimary is a complete, six-year programme for use in International Primary Schools and Lower Secondary is a complete, three-year programme for use in International Secondary Schools.

The leading private schools including British Overseas School, British International School, Beacon Light Academy, Roots Millennium School Karachi are already offering Pearson qualifications at their schools and laying down the Foundation for future success and Steer students towards success at International GCSE with a curriculum that builds on their learning at every stage.