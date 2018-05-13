Share:

KARACHI - The district administration on Saturday granted conditional permission to Pashtun Tahafuz Movement to hold public gatherings to be held on Sunday (today).

The permission was granted by the additional deputy commissioner East to the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement Core Committee members including Sana Ejaz and Abdul Waheed Mehsud on 16 terms and conditions. The gathering would be held at a ground situated behind al-Asif Square, Sohrab Goth.

As per terms and conditions, the PTM will not use speaker to deliver any speech against the ideology of Pakistan, state of Pakistan, its institutions and any religion. No political, sectarian, objectionable activity, speeches, criticism of institutions shall be allowed which may cause and create hatred amongst the various sects or injure feelings of the people.

Effigy flag of any political or religious party shall not be burnt while there shall be no display of arms. Use of deck, speakers, sound amplifier shall comply with provisions of West Pakistan Amplifier Ordinance 1965. No main road obstruction and disturbance shall be caused to the general public and traffic. The organizer or the applicant will be held responsible for any harm or damage caused to any person or property during the event.

The organizer is solely responsible for any mishap and will have to face the legal consequences. The internal security of the program is the responsibility of the organizers. That the applicant (permit holder) shall abide by the orders of administration and other law enforcement agencies. The organizer shall personally be responsible to ensure that the timings are strictly adhered to and that situation remains normal. The program will end latest by 6:30pm while the organizers shall have to do video recording of the political gathering and hand it over to the District Administration. The violation of the permission whereof shall be seriously viewed and action will be taken against the organizers within the relevant laws.

The organizer will be held responsible for the violation of terms and conditions of NOC. This NOC is liable to be cancelled any time without assigning any reasons and prior notice.