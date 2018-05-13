Share:

ISLAMABAD - The squabble between federal and Punjab governments over the transfer of Punjab Food Authority Director-General Noorul Amin Mengal has come to an end after the latter agreed to relieve the official by June.

On August 9, 2017, the federal government had issued the transfer order of Mengal from Punjab to Balochistan but he dug his heels and refused to obey the instruction with the blessing of the provincial government and continues to perform duty in the province.

The Establishment Division had sought to take disciplinary action against Mengal for defying the transfer order.

Sources said that the Punjab government has conveyed to the federal government that it will relieve services of Mengal by June.

The sources told The Nation that the Establishment Division has informed the Prime Minister’s Office that it would take disciplinary action against Mengal because he did not follow it’s posting order and continue to work in the Punjab province. They said that recalcitrant officials can face a penalty of suspension in case they disobey the federal government orders relating to posting and transfers.

According to the Establishment Division notification issued on August 9, 2017, “Noor-Ul-Amin Mengal, a BS-19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted under the government of Punjab, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the government of Balochistan with immediate effect and until further orders.”

The sources said that Mengal is a grade-20 officer and the Secretary Establishment Division has powers to take direct action against him. They said that Mengal had challenged his transfer order in the Lahore High Court but the court rejected his petition, directing him to approach the Federal Services Tribunal.

The sources said that if any province requires the services of any civil servant, it should provide a valid reason for its request for retention. They said that transfer, postings, and promotions of civil servants were the prerogative of the federal government.

According to the rotation policy, the federal government can transfer the services of any civil servant to any province after completion of a period of three-year in one province.

Earlier, the Punjab government had written a letter to the federal government to withdraw the transfer order of Mengal from Punjab to Balochistan.