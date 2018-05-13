Share:

KHYBER AGENCY - At least two persons were killed and 11 others including a woman and three frontier corps officials were injured in a devastating car crash involving four vehicles on the slippery (caused by rain) Pak-Afghan highway on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Sado Khel area of Landi Kotal after four vehicles crashed, killing two persons on the spot and injuring a dozen others. An official at the agency headquarter hospital said that the injured had been brought to the hospital and three critically wounded were shifted to the combined military hospital Landi Kotal.

The dead were identified as Muhammad Riaz, a resident of Sheikhmal Khel area of Landi Kotal and The injured were identified as Wakeel Khan, Muhammad Akbar, Tahir, Arifullah, Ghulam Muhammad, Musa, Zaman Khan, Naseem Khan and Tawab Khan, all hailed from Afghanistan, and Sajid Ali, a local.

Following the torrential rain and floodwater, all kind of traffic was suspended on the Pak-Afghan highway and as a result, several passenger vehicles and loaded trucks stranded on both side of the highway.