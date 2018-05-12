Share:

BUREWALA/SIALKOT-A large number of lawyers took out rallies and observed Saturday as black day to condemn the May 12, 2007 Karachi carnage.

Burewala Bar Association President Iftikhar Ahmad, General Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem and other officials at bar room reiterated their strong condemnation of the tragic incident of 12th May, 2007 when large-scale killings of innocent citizens took place and a number of lawyers were also burnt alive.

The lawyers hoisted black flag at their office and strongly condemned the instigative conduct of the then government for letting the tragic incident to happen and inaction of successive governments to hold high-level inquiry for fixing responsibility and bringing the culprits to book.

The lawyers also boycotted the courts proceeding and no lawyer appeared before any court.

Also the lawyers in Toba Tek Singh observed strike and boycotted courts across the district to condemn the May 12, 2007 incident in which more than 40 people including lawyers had been killed in Karachi.

District Bar Association held a general body meeting where senior lawyers recalled the incident in their speeches and termed May 12 as black day.