KARACHI - Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has strongly condemned the brutal murder of Hindu merchant Jaipal Das and his son Haresh in Hub.

According to details, they were shot to death in Hub. Jaipal and his son were returning to Hub from a nearby city when they came under attack.

Later, the murderers also managed to escape. The deceased’s bodies were shifted to Jam Ghulam Qadir Government Hospital.

Dr Ramesh Kumar, who is also a member of parliament, demanded immediate arrest of culprits and provide security to the patriotic Hindu community. He said that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees minorities’ rights protection.

The news of tragic incident spread like fire and protests against the killing broke out on the Karachi-Quetta road which led to a road blockade as well.