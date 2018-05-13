Share:

Retired police officials honoured

RAWALPINDI: City police department Saturday hosted a farewell party in the honour of several police officers who got retirement after reaching the age of superannuation. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operation, Muhammad Bin Ashraf was chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, the SSP operation said that police was a sacred profession as policemen sacrificed their lives to protect the lives, honour, and properties of the people. He said that if policemen would serve people with honest and dedication by providing them timely justice, this exercise would be considered equal to worship. “Our basic job is to serve people irrespective of their social status. We must help the deserving community and we should leave no stone unturned to bring the culprits to justice,” Ashraf said. He also paid tributes to the retired policemen by highlighting their efforts, they made for the betterment of the police department.–APP

Distinction

ISLAMABAD: Malik Shahzeb Nisar, gold medallist in M.Sc. Computer Science from Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, wanted to opt for teaching profession by doing Ph.D in the subject, so that he could play his role in building the future generation of the country. Belonging to a modest family, Malik Shahzeb Nisar attributed his achievement to his teachers, parents who went extra mile for his studies and his hard work and dedication toward his studies.

Malik said that special focus should be given on imparting quality education to youth as the countries which had achieved rapid growth and transformed into a developed state had mainly focused on imparting quality education to youth and invested in research and human development.–Staff Report