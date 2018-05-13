Share:

ISLAMABAD - Skipper Mohsin Ali led from the front as Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) defeated PSB XI by 5 wickets in an exhibition T/10 floodlight tapeball match played late Friday night.

Test cricketers Umar Gul, Muhammad Wasim, Naveed Qureshi, Acting Director General Pakistan Sports Board Amer Ali Ahmed, DDG Facilities Agha Amjed Ullah, DDG Academics M Shahid, DDG Administration Mansoor Ahmed, Medical officer Dr Shaabina Aftab, Assistant Director Hostels Malik Imtiaz Hussian, Assistant Director Swimming Pools Muhammad Saeed, Security in charge Capt Ashraf, hostel warden Asifa along with families of sports journalists and PSB employees were gathered in huge numbers.

PSB Mansoor won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Nasrullah Rana and Saifullah put on 90 runs opening partnership. Nasrullah made unbeaten 45 while Saifullah was run out after scoring 36 as PSB XI posted massive 124 for the loss of only 1 wicket in allotted overs.

RISJA’s chase went off to a rocky start as they lost three quick wickets for 32 runs. Mohsin revived the sports journalists innings with his lusty blows as RISJA reached 100 runs mark in seven overs when Mohsin departed after hitting 52 runs that included five sixes. Qurban batted superbly for his 29 unbeaten runs as RISJA chase down the target in 8.2 overs losing 5 wickets. Naveed was the most successful PSB bowler with 3 for 28.

While speaking at the prize distribution ceremony PSB DG Amer offered his all out support to sports journalist community and thanked Test cricketers for turning up for the match. Amer said PSB and sports journalists had joint task of promoting sports and highlight achievements of the athletes and coaches. He assured his all out support for conducting such healthy activities in future too and congratulated both teams for putting up such decent show.

While speaking at the occasion, Umar Gul, M Wasim and Naveed Qureshi thanked RISJA and PSB for inviting them and said they were really delighted to witness such encounter and promised to attend such events in future too. DG awarded souvenirs to Umar Gul, Wasim and Naveed.