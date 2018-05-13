Share:

LASBELA - Armed robbers gunned down a Hindu trader and his son upon resistance during a robbery attempt here on Saturday. The Hindu community held a protest demonstration against the killings.

Police said the armed robbers tried to loot trader J Paul Das and his son Grash Nath Aadani near DG Khan Cement Factory in industrial city of Hub in district Lasbela. Upon resistance the robbers gunned down the both and fled the scene.

The people belonging to Hindu community including traders held protest demonstration against the incident and demanded of the authorities to bring the culprits to book. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case into the incident the police have started an investigation.