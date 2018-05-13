Share:

Karachi - The Supreme Court on Saturday suspended Islamabad High Court’s decision to set aside Election Commission’s April 11 notification banning fresh recruitments and new development projects.

Upholding the ECP ban, the top court however ordered for completing the pending development projects.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, who was in the port city, also heard a number of other cases at the apex court’s Karachi Registry.

The CJP also visited Karachi’s Central Jail to witness the conditions at city’s largest prison. He even shared a meal with the inmates.

Heading a three-member bench, the chief justice expressed anger over ‘obscenity’ aired on Pakistani TV channels.

Issuing notice to Pemra, the court sought a report on laws related to airing foreign content and their implementation on next hearing.

Expressing resentment over the long hours of loadshedding in the port city, Justice Saqib ordered K-Electric to end excessive loadshedding in the name of load management. The court told the power company to present a detailed report on the outages issue on May 20.

The chief justice also summoned the record file of the May 12 incident of 2007 in which 50 people had died as they went to welcome former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry.

Hearing the case on fake degrees of pilots, the court expressed its anger over different airlines’ not verifying degrees of their pilots, as ordered earlier, and warned their top officials of contempt proceedings against them.

Justice Nisar also slapped Airblue and PIA each with a fine of Rs50,000 and Shaheen Air with Rs100,000, ordering them to deposit the amount in Fatimid Foundation’s account.

Also, he ordered the Airblue to pay the compensation promised to the families of the victims of 2010 crash over Margalla hills, Islamabad. He also summoned details of Bhoja Air tragedy.

The CJP reprimanded PIA CEO Dr Musharraf Rasool Cyan for not paying the employees’ dues on time.

Validation of ECP ban

Appearing in the court, Sindh’s Election Commissioner Mohammad Yusuf Khattak said that the election commission had banned new recruitments and launching of development projects to prevent pre-poll rigging.

“We took these measures to ensure free and fair elections... We had banned new recruitment and new development projects for the same reason,” he said.

Justice Nisar questioned how they expected that the pending [or ongoing development] works could be suspended.

Khattak replied, “[Only] new projects will be stopped.” About recruitment of officials, he said in case of pressing need like recruit of a doctor the ECP grants exceptions to the ban.

The commission in its April 11 notification had said: “All kinds of recruitment in any ministry, division, department or institution of the federal government or any department or institution of any provincial and local governments is banned forthwith, except recruitment through the federal or a provincial public service commissions.

All development schemes, which have been approved with effect from April 1, 2018, like installation of gas pipelines, supply of electricity, road carpeting, water supply schemes, etc, shall not be executed by the federal, provincial, or local government authorities, it said.

The government challenged the ECP ban in the Islamabad High Court which set aside commission’s April 11 notification, and the commission vowed to challenge IHC’s decision in the apex court.

But before that, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice in the matter to avert delay in the election process because of the legal tussle.

Pilots’ fake degrees case

In the last hearing of the case on fake degrees of pilots, the court had summoned the heads of all Pakistani airlines on Saturday.

Since there was an assumption that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi owns the Airblue, it was reported by the media that he also has been called.

But a notification issued later from the Prime Minister Office stated that Abbasi did not receive any summons from the Supreme Court.

On Saturday, Airblue Managing Director Junaid Khan told the court that the PM has no link with the airline.

The chief justice expressed anger over Airblue management for not verifying the degrees of its pilots despite court orders, and ordered the MD to deposit Rs 50,000 at Fatimid Foundation as a penalty.

While answering court questions, Junaid said Airblue had 101 pilots and overall strength of the staff stood at 251.

The chief justice remarked that contempt of court proceedings would be initiated against MD Junaid [not Abbasi] if the airline did not verify degrees of its pilots.

Pakistan International Airlines CEO Musharraf Rasool was also present at the hearing.

The chief justice questioned him on non-payment of salaries to PIA employees, observing high officials in the airline would not be inconvenienced if salaries were withheld because they make millions but it could burden the lower staff who heavily relied on their monthly income to run their households.

On the fake degrees case, Justice Nisar questioned the PIA CEO on the number of pilots. Musharraf Rasool replied that the airline had 32 aircraft and 498 pilots. He added that degrees of 369 pilots have been verified while 39 have taken stay order regarding their degrees.

The chief justice ordered the CEO to present a report by 4pm and pay Rs50,000 in fine by depositing the amount at Fatimid Foundation.

Shaheen Air International CEO Ehsan Sehbai also appeared in court and said the process of verification of pilots’ degrees of the airline was under way.

The chief justice expressed anger at the delay and directed Sehbai to deposit Rs100,000 at Fatimid Foundation as penalty.

May 12 violence case

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar summoned on Saturday the case file of May 12 carnage in Karachi which claimed the lives of over two dozen people and injured scores of others in the provincial metropolis in 2007.

Earlier in the day, fateha was offered for the victims of the May 12 violence at the apex court’s Karachi Registry. Moreover, the chief justice also ordered for Qurankhawani to be held for the deceased.

While referring to Barrister Faisal Siddiqi, the top judge asked whether the case has been investigated or not. To which, Siddiqi replied that the case is currently being heard at the Sindh High Court.

“Please tell me the case number and we will review it,” Justice Nisar remarked and summoned the case file.

On May 12, 2007, at least 27 people were killed and over 140 injured after a major portion of Shahrah-e-Faisal turned into a battlefield as opposing political groups clashed with one another after the arrival of former Chief Justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry in Karachi.

The former CJP had remained confined to the lounge of the airport throughout the day and returned to Islamabad without addressing a lawyers’ convention on the premises of the Sindh High Court.

Karachi loadshedding

The chief justice heard the case of excessive loadshedding in Karachi and directed K-Electric to present a detailed report on the reasons for it by May 20.

During the hearing, CJP Nisar asked K-Electric CEO Tayyab Tareen what people would do in Ramazan as the company is keeping them without power for long hours.

The top judge said that media is daily covering this matter. “People are deprived of electricity, there must be a backup system to deal with technical glitches,” he added.

Justice Saqib also reprimanded Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief Executive and threatened that if loadshedding won’t end then electricity of his house will be cut for 12 hours each day and he will not be facilitated with generator.

The chief justice also directed the authorities to launch investigation against those involved in power theft.

Vulgarity on TV

Hearing a case related to airing of Indian content, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday expressed anger over airing ‘obscenity’ on Pakistani TV channels.

Heading a three-member bench, he said that the local TV channels were spreading more vulgarity. “We are liberal but will not tolerate obscenity,” he remarked.

Issuing notice to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), the apex court sought a report on laws related to airing foreign content and their implementation on next hearing.

During the hearing attended by Pakistan producers and artists, the chief justice remarked that offensive dress up by women in award ceremonies is unacceptable.

The chief justice also reprimanded actor Adnan Siddiqui while hearing the case.

On Sunday, actors, directors and producers from Pakistan’s drama industry protested in Karachi against the airing of foreign content on local TV channels during prime time.

Protesting the violation of laws in this regard, they urged the CJP to take notice of it.

Pemra has allowed Pakistani channels to air only six percent foreign content during 24 hours. The protesters say Pakistani TV channels, breaching the rules, are currently airing 30 to 90 percent foreign content during prime hours of 7pm to 11pm.