rawalpindi - On the special directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi, the Water and Sanitation Agency sealed six water hydrants providing filthy and contaminated water to the consumers.

According to WASA spokesman, the water hydrants established at

Dhoke Nawaz Morgah, Ifthikar water filling station, Chaudhry Islam, Fateh Ali, Muhammad Yasin, ch Wajid and Ch Aurangzeb water filling stations were sealed. Deputy Director Revenue Rana Shams Rehman was also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, revenue department collected samples of stinking water besides notices were also issued to illegal hydrants.

Talking to media persons, Senior Special Magistrate Amir Ashfaq Qurashi said that no one would be allowed to supply filthy water, adding that strict action would be taken against such elements.