As we have seen that demand of electricity has increased due to summer and load shedding itself also increased or where there is no load-shedding people have to pay a higher utility bills demanded by K-Electric.

People of Pakistan now-a-days to overcome this problem have moved to solar power panels. During the past few years the demand for solar plates have been increasing but despite their much investment on solar projects they might not overcome the problem of electricity because solar system is a substitute of K-E but does not satisfy peoples\ just like K-E because firstly it cannot work at night. Its production decrease in winter seasons, to remedy this, a large area is required. The people who lived in flats cannot invest solar power in to their homes.

Pakistani peoples are trying to satisfy their basic wants but still government of Pakistan cannot achieve the target to be a developed country.

MARIUM FAZIL,

Karachi, April 20.