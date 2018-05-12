Share:

MULTAN-Speakers during a fundraiser disclosed that over 4 million orphans live in Pakistan out of which two million are out of schools.

Addressing the participants of a charity dinner organised by Al-Khidmat Foundation to generate funds under its Orphan Care Programme, Former president of Al-Khidmat Foundation added that the out of school orphan children were victims of child labour and the Foundation wanted to bring them out of child labour and take them to the schools.

He said that the foundation had launched Aaghosh project under which free education and residence were given to the orphans while in some cities orphans were offered facilities under orphan care programme.

Senior columnist Auriya Maqbool Jan said in his speech that the west made progress by dissolving family system which plunged humans into isolation. He added that the western society had become psychologically sick. He said that the composition of a Muslim society was different from the Western society as its members shared their wealth and resources with the society to help the destitute, poor and orphans. He said that Islamic society was incomplete without the concept of life thereafter, asking the people to utilise their resources and wealth for the welfare of needy members of the society.

Al-Khidmat Multan chapter President Safdar Iqbal Hashmi disclosed that 217 orphan children were being taken care of under Orphan Care Programme in Multan and the foundation was going to add 125 more kids this year. He added that the children would be given education up to FSc and made useful members of the society.

Dr Wali Muhammad Mujahid presented report on projects of the foundation during 2017 on health, education, orphan care, clean water, food, winter package and wheelchairs. He disclosed that projects worth over Rs. 210 million were accomplished by the foundation.