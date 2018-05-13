Share:

Neymar apprehensive ahead of return

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil's star striker Neymar admits "fear" ahead of his return for the World Cup after a lengthy layoff following surgery for a broken bone in his foot. In an interview published Friday on former Brazil legend Zico's YouTube channel, Neymar said he is in a race against time to get mentally ready for the tournament in Russia. "Everything's going well, thank God, but there's always this fear when you come back and I need to get rid of that fear as soon as possible to arrive at the World Cup," the 26-year-old said. He still hopes to be completely rehabilitated by the June 14 start of the World Cup. "The idea is that he can return to working on the field from next week provided that he responds favorably to tomorrow's test," Brazilian team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said.–AFP

Kokocinski wins maiden Asia Tour title

DHAKA - Sweden's Malcolm Kokocinski secured his maiden Asian Tour title when he fired six-under-par 65 in the final round to win the AB Bank Bangladesh Open by three shots in Dhaka on Saturday. Kokocinski overturned a three-shot deficit from the third round to cap a winning total of 14-under-par 270 at the Kurmitola Golf Club. The 26-year-old Swede takes home a winner's purse of $54,000 in the $300,000 event courtesy of his breakthrough victory on the Asian Tour. Kokocinski has become the third consecutive first-time winner at the Bangladesh Open, following Thailand's Thitiphun Chuayprakong and Jazz Janewattananond in 2016 and 2017 respectively. The Thailand-based golfer is the second Swede to win in three weeks on the Asian Tour, following Alexander Bjork at the Volvo China Open.–AFP

Alves ruled out of WC with knee injury

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil right-back Dani Alves was ruled out of the World Cup on Friday after suffering a knee injury playing for French champions Paris Saint-Germain, the Brazilian football federation (CBF) said. "All possibilities for his recovery being exhausted, it will be impossible to select Daniel Alves... for the World Cup," said the CBF. The 35-year-old suffered the injury playing in Tuesday's French Cup final against Les Herbiers, coming off four minutes from the end as PSG beat the minnows 2-0. The World Cup, where Brazil are aiming for a sixth title, starts in Russia on June 14. Brazilian legend and three-time World Cup-winner Pele tweeted: "I am so sad to hear this. Footballers hate missing games but I know first-hand that missing #WorldCup games is the worst feeling."–AFP

Diplomatic Football League concludes

ISLAMABAD - The Diplomatic Football League, hosted by Leisure Leagues, concluded with a lavish closing ceremony. Leisure Leagues, an initiative of the Trunkwala Family and World Group, organised the eight-team league from December 2017 to April 2018 that was won by Saudi Embassy ‘B’ team. World Group chairman Mehmood Trunkwala thanked the diplomatic missions for helping to bring football to the masses. HE Ambassador of Denmark Rolf Holmboe himself played in the Northern Lights team. Alongside the Danish embassy, missions from Brazil, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and France also participated. Safih Suhi of Saudi ‘B’ won the player of the season award, while Russia’s Alexeiy Prebilskiy and Stefaan won the best goalkeeper award. The Japanese embassy won the Fair Play Award.–Staff Reporter