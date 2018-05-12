Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR-Staffers of the Bahawalnagar deputy commissioner's (DC) office went on a pen-down strike against a local PML-N lawmaker for allegedly hurling abuses at their colleague on Saturday.

They gathered in the lawn of the DC office, staged a sit-in there and sought an apology from the lawmaker for his alleged misbehaviour with a DC office staffer. They also chanted slogans against him.

Talking to media, they said that PML-N MPA Ehsanul Haq made a call to the DC office to have a talk with the deputy commissioner. They added that Telephone Operator Akhtar Rasool said to the MPA that the DC was busy now and he would arrange a telephonic conversation between him and the DC later. But the MPA lost his temper and allegedly hurled abuses at the telephone operator. They also blamed the MPA for threatening him with dire consequences for not calling the DC to the phone.

The protesting staffers demanded that the MPA would have to apologise for his misbehaviour. They threatened to expand their protest across the district if their demands were not met.

FOUND DEAD: The dead body of an unidentified man carrying torture marks was found from Mauza Hassan Raika near Murad Canal on Saturday. According to local police, they recovered the service card of an assistant sub inspector of Vehari district traffic police from the clothes of the deceased. The police shifted the body to Bahawalnagar District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.