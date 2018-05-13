Share:

LAHORE - Advisor to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui has said that the acts of terrorism and extremism are condemnable but they can’t stop Awami Raabta campaign of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and election.

Talking to media persons after inquiring health of Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal in a hospital of Lahore on Saturday, Irfan Siddiqui said that in time elections are indispensable for continuity of democracy in the country and no such activity will be allowed to delay or stop elections. He said that the government, civil society, national institutions, media and different segments of society have to work jointly to root out terrorism from the country. The Advisor to PM on NH&LH said that Ahsan Iqbal would be shifted from hospital to home within one or two days and he looked courageous and committed and saying, “Allah has given him a new life.” “Ahsan Iqbal said if he gets such a life for thousands times, he will devote it for national cause and betterment of the people of his country,” Irfan Siddiqui said.