KHANEWAL-Two different training sessions for Haj pilgrims were held in Kabirwala and Khanewal on Friday.

For 435 pilgrims, a training session was held in Jinnah library Khanewal. In the session people from Khanewal, Jahanian and Katcha Khu attended participated. Addressing the session, Training Coordinator Rana Asif said that the government was making excellent arrangements for the pilgrims, and the training session was a part of those arrangements.

He further added that for the successful people of second haj draw 2018, a separate training session would be arranged shortly. Training certificates by the directorate haj was also distributed to 435 trainee pilgrims.

Master trainers Rana Saleem, Saleem Bilali, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah and Malik Shabbir delivered lectures regarding haj proceedings. They all also educated the participants about five days of Haj. Talking to newsman, the trainees appreciated the arrangements made by Directorate Haj Multan and district government for the session.

7 more human traffickers nicked

GUJRANWALA-The Federal Investigation Agency claimed on Saturday to have nabbed seven more suspects during a vigorous crackdown on human traffickers.

According to FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel, the FIA teams conducted raids at Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Narowal districts. During the operations, they arrested seven suspected human traffickers including Shahid Farooq, Sajjad Ahmed, Khurram, Zulifqar, Shafiqur Rehman, Imran and Arshad. The accused were involved in sending people abroad illegally and were wanted by the FIA in many cases.

Citizens foil suicide attempt of woman

Citizens caught a woman who had allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping from a flyover owing to the worst financial condition here the other day. Kausar Bibi, resident of Gakhar Mandi, had attempted to jump from the flyover along with her children when some passersby stopped and foiled her suicide attempt. Talking to them, Kausar Bibi said that her husband had died, adding that she had given his shop to a citizen namely Khurram on rent.

She said that Khurram had not paid her rent of the shop for at least a year. "He has also refused to vacate the shop," she added. She lamented that she had made repeated requests to local police but no action was taken against him.