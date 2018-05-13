Share:

ISLAMABAD - While the government faced an embarrassment due to lack of quorum in the National Assembly on Friday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz bigwigs have asked treasury benches to ensure their presence in the next session (when the budget debate is expected to be wound up) to pass the finance bill 2018-19.

The government, the other day (Friday), could not wind up the budget debate (as per the schedule) due to the lack of quorum in the National Assembly.

Opposition members pointed out the quorum when Finance Minister Miftah Ismail was winding up the debate. The chair adjourned the proceedings as not more than 70 members were present during the session.

The government has many times had faced this awkward situation during National Assembly sessions due to the disinterest of members especially treasury lawmakers. Of the total 342 MNAs, the government has now over 160 members in the House as some lawmakers have tendered resignations.

The National Assembly, as per the rules and procedures, requires at least 86 members to run the House. In order to avoid any embarrassing situation in the National Assembly, parliamentary sources said, the government members have been asked to ensure the presence in the House till the passage of the finance bill2018-19.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the other day (during the budget session), also said that he would ask his members to ensure presence during the budget debate.

Miftah Ismail will now conclude budget debate tomorrow (Monday evening). The next big challenge for the government is to pass ‘cut motions’ (part of budgetary proceedings), which required sufficient presence in the House. “If a cut motion is adopted by the parliament and the government does not have the numbers, it is obliged to resign,” according to the rules and procedure. The cut motions can be moved to reduce demand for grants.

Political gurus say that the government will make all-out efforts to ensure the presence of its members and it might ask PPP-P (major opposition party) for their cooperation to avoid any awkwardness for the government.