LAHORE-With Madiha Imam and Danish Taimoor in the pivotal roles, ‘Mera Rab Waris’ is a complete show that makes us wait for it every week and has kept us hooked.

The story is based on Harris and Ayesha, who are two contradicting characters, but fall in love with each other amid many discrepancies. Both of them, despite of many hurdles and struggles, have now ended up being together, as shown in the mega episode aired yesterday. The episode started with the wedding preparations going on in the two households.

There were some disagreements and arguments, mainly focused around the contradictions in the outlook of both the families when it came to the wedding events.

Since Ayesha is inclined towards religion, she is not in favor of a joint, mixed gathering in her wedding functions.

This makes Harris’s family a little irritated, but Harris and his father are more accepting of their wishes.

Finally, the moment we all were waiting for, happened! Harris and Ayesha got married and they both looked stunning together.

Amidst all these incidents, Faizi, who has loved Ayesha for years, is shown to be heartbroken seeing Ayesha getting married to someone else.

Mirza Zain Baig totally nailed the expressions of someone experiencing real and pure pain, and he really deserves appreciation for his on-point performance and effortless acting in ‘Mera Rab Waris’.

Overall, the focus in this episode was on them finally tying the knot, which was beautifully filmed.

The team of ‘Mera Rab Waris’ has done a brilliant job in captivating the attention of the viewers till now. The use of their OST in the play has also been on point and perfectly synced-in with every scene.