SAN FRANCISCO- An exhibition on the famous Chinese artist Zhang Daqian, also known as Chang Dai-chien, opened on Saturday in Silicon Valley to commemorate the 120th anniversary of his birth.

The memorial exhibition, entitled “120 Moments of Chang Dai-chien in California,” assembles 120 pieces of archives and artworks focusing the period from 1967 to 1976 when the artist resided in California.

It is open to the public from May 10 to June 2 at the Silicon Valley Asian Art Center in Santa Clara, California.

Zhang (1899-1983) is one of the most well-known Chinese artists in the 20th century. Also renowned as a modern impressionist and expressionist painter, Zhang is often referred to as the “Picasso of China.”

The artworks on display include more than 10 pieces of paintings and calligraphy from Zhang. The other artworks were created by other artists in California, such as his friends and students.

The archives include Zhang’s photos taken at his home in Carmel by the Sea and with friends, and various invitations to his exhibitions.

It’s a rare opportunity to learn about the artist’s life through those archives, said Jay Xu, director of the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco. He said Zhang’s status in Chinese modern art was “unparalleled.”

“I’m happy to see this exhibition in Silicon Valley, because the San Francisco Bay Area is an important stop of his journey. He had a lot of friends and students who still live in this area,” said Xu.

“Though the artist has passed away, his influence and spirit live on to this day,” said Xu.

The exhibition’s organizer also published a catalog, which presents Zhang’s private and social life, exhibition and creation in his life in California with archives that have never been published before.

“The nine years in California was Zhang’s most creative era abroad. His splash ink painting reached sublimity in these years,” said ShuJianhua, curator of Silicon Valley Asian Art Center.