Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan says the PTI government will soon be able to overcome economic challenges through its reform programme, and the country will be put on a trajectory to progress and prosperity.

In a statement issued on Monday, she said the government struck an agreement with IMF to improve economic condition of the country and for benefit of people.

The Special Assistant said the country faced economic crisis due to maladministration and corruption of the previous rulers.

She said "Ehsas Program" will be expanded and its budget will be enhanced from one hundred billion rupees to one hundred and eighty billion rupees.