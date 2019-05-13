Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The Azad Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday celebrated World Mothers Day with renewal of the pledge to love mothers as much as possible to uphold respect of the most dignified and supreme status of this relation also enshrined in the teachings of Islam. The Universal Mothers is celebrated on second Sunday of May every year across the globe.

Like all previous years, the World Mother’s Day is being celebrated this year in honour of motherhood and pay tribute to mothers in different forms throughout the world.

Mother’s Day is a celebration honouring mothers and celebrating motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society. It is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, yet most commonly in March, April, or May.

Sons and daughters conveyed good wishes to their mothers coupled with the pray for long lives of the mothers to keep the children intact with the blessing of this supreme relation. Whereas those unfortunate, who have lost this relation, prayed for the rest of the souls of their mothers in eternal peace. To mark the day, special meetings were held at various parts of the AJK including Mirpur to pay tribute to mothers.

Addressing a simple but impressive ceremony held here Sunday with Mrs Waheeda Amin Khan in the chair, speakers highlighted the exceptionally superior status and significance of this relation as also glorified by teachings of Islam.

Speakers emphasized the need for maintaining high decorum of the relation of mother through showing maximum respect and honour of this supreme relation all the time.

Elaborating supremacy of the mother, speakers said that the word ‘Maan’ is most beautiful word - since lips and eyes meet while saying this word. Mother, they said, is a great delight and everyone should deal with the mother most pleasantly coupled with full respect and honour.

Speakers said that the gravity of deep-rooted love for a mother should also be asked from those hearts who lost this great relation and whom mothers are under maunds of ‘Matti’ (earth refuse). They said that although mother is a small world but the reality hidden in this word was ascertained only to those who, by now, have deprived of this most superior relation.