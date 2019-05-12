Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Capital Development Authority visited Ataturk Avenue in Sector G-6 to inspect progress on the project of widening of road.

The chairman directed the concerned formation that till completion of work, temporary arrangement for traffic flow must be made at G-6 intersection leading to State Bank Chowk. Ataturk Avenue is one of the major roads being utilized by several commuters to approach the offices located along the Avenue. In order to maintain uninterrupted traffic flow on the road, the Director Roads was also instructed to introduce traffic management solutions at State bank Chowk. Furthermore, Director Traffic Engineering and Traffic Planning were given one week to come up with design and commence work on the same. Meanwhile, in a meeting with Engineering and Planning section, instructions were issued that notices for next Capital Development Authority meeting be issued by coming Tuesday so that development project of sector E-12 and Park Enclave could be approved.