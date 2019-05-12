Share:

LAHORE-A mother is said to be a protector, a disciplinary, and a friend. Days such as Mother’s Day aim to celebrate the love and sacrifice of a mother.

A host of celebrities shared messages about their mothers on social media on Sunday.

In recognition of how much they mean to them, here are some happy snaps of stars and their mom’s.

Amna Babar

Model Amna Babar made a loving tribute to her mother on Instagram. Posting a few unseen photos from her wedding, Amna called her mom “my superhero.”

Iqra Aziz

Actor Iqra Aziz shows her mother Aasiya Aziz with immense love and respect.

The Suno Chanda star says she admires her mother for raising confident, independent daughters who does not bow down to societal pressures.

“But you are my ideal, Ammi, and whatever I am today, I owe to you and your upbringing,” Iqra writes.

Ali Kazmi

Actor Ali Kazmi posted a family picture and said: “God could not be everywhere so he created mothers. A salute to all the mothers around the world, if you weren’t there then neither would we be!

He continued saying: “There’s no greater joy then seeing my kids enjoying being with my ma their “Daado”, from holding my hand to holding theirs. One thing that Moms do best is to be there for us, when we need them.”

Ali Gul Pir

Rapper and comedian Ali Gul Pir said he is blessed to have a mother who believes in him and raised him as a single parent. “Your Gullu will take care of you and love you till the end,” he wrote.

Mawra Hocane

Mawra wrote on Instagram, “Words shall never be enough to appreciate what a wonderful mother you’ve been to us. You’re god’s miracle & his blessing. I still wonder what did I do to deserve you. So lucky to have you.”

MEHWISH HAYAT

Taking to Instagram Mehwish Hayat said: “My mother is a really strong woman. Her strength comes from having been tested by all of life’s unpredictability. It comes from having to soldier on for her children, even when she would much rather have given up. I know it hasn’t always come easily but I also know it’s her greatest gift.”

Mehwish then said, “I got to grow up with a mother who taught me to believe in me. For that, I will always be grateful. A very happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful mothers who have care for their children selflessly and have given them the wings to fly!”