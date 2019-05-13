Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered a crackdown on profiteers and said it is responsibility of the administration to ensure availability of essential commodities at the officially notified rates.

He said that effective measures should be taken under the price control mechanism as people could not be left at the mercy of the mafia. “In order to provide relief to people, we have to work hard and legal action should be taken against profiteers,” he said.

Buzdar directed the provincial administration to ensure effective monitoring of prices of essential commodities in the open market. Passing instructions in this regard to price control committees and the administration on Sunday, the chief minister said there should be regular monitoring of prices not only at Ramazan bazaars but also in the open market.

He directed officials of the concerned departments to undertake field visits for enforcement of official rates. He also said that strict legal action should be taken against the hoarders and the concerned departments should continue operation against these elements without any discrimination. CM PRAISES FORCES FOR FOILING GWADAR ATTACK

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has applauded the bravery and valour of the security forces who frustrated the evil designs of terrorists who attacked a Gwadar luxury hotel. He also paid tribute to the martyrs of this incident and offered condolences to the bereaved families. He prayed for those who got injured in the incident. Buzdar said that security forces fought with courage and defeated the terrorists.

FOUR DEATHS LEAVE CM IN GRIEF

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of four people of a family involving fall of an electric cable in Lodhran. He extended his heartiest sympathies and condolences to the family and said the government stood with the bereaved family in this hour of anguish. The chief minister also sought a report from the administration with directions to take strict legal action against those responsible for this fatal incident.