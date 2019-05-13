Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani on Sunday paid a surprise visits to different markets in the city to review price checking.

During his visit of Tariq Road, Liberty Market, Mehmoodabad Market, Fresco Chowk, Burns Road, the commissioner directed to provide maximum relief to the common men during the holy month of Ramazan. He had already issued clear instructions and direction with policy of the government to regular check and keep eye on the prices of essential commodities during the holy month.

All DCs, ACs, Revenue officials and Market committee staff are regularly monitoring the prices in their respective areas. The commissioner personally reviewed the arrangements and directed the concerned officers to launch a crackdown on profiteers.

He went around the city markets and inquired from the general public gathered for their daily purchasing of commodities about the price hike.

The commissioner ordered to impose heavy fines, took the measurement tool, and ordered respective magistrate to arrest the violators and defaulters salesman, owner and staller on the Tariq Road libert market visit.

He visited the Super Store, Tahir Masala, Imtiaz Chicken, Mashallah Milk Shop, Rahat Sweets, and arrested 5 persons.

Iftikhar Shallwani directed the DC South Salahuddin and AC Ferozabad and Saddar to keep eye on markets and provide relief to the common men not only with the heavy fines to the defaulters but ensure price lists schedule and stern action against violators.