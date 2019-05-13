Share:

LODHRAN-A four members family, including a couple and their two minor children - a boy and girl - were killed after a high voltage electricity wire fell upon while riding a bull-cart them here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, Ghulam Yaseen, resident of Hasilwala, Haveli Nasir Khan, Kahror Pacca, along with his wife Sughra Bibi, six-year-old son Iqbal, nine-year-old daughter Alisha and seven-year-old nephew Rizwan was going somewhere on a bull-cart. All of sudden a high tension electricity wire fell on them. As a result, Yaseen, his wife, daughter and son died on the spot while his nephew Rizwan survived the incident unhurt.

The bull-cart also reduced to ashes in the incident. Firefighters of the Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and put off the fire.

Rescuers shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the bodies were handed over to the heirs after legal formalities at the hospital.