A district and sessions court in Lahore has Monday sent 11 Chinese nationals involved in fake marriages with Pakistan girls on 14-day judicial remand to jail.

The suspects have been accused of blackmailing and forcing Pakistani girls into indecent activities after marriage in China.

The accused were presented before the court by the Federal Investigation Agency after two-day physical remand. Judicial Magistrate Amir Raza conducted the hearing.

The FIA submitted the investigation report in the court which revealed that the suspects worked in the form of an organized group with the help of Pakistani agents.

The Chinese men married Pakistani girls and later forced them into prostitution, the report said.

Let it be known that the FIA had arrested 13 suspects including 11 Chinese nationals on May 8. Two Pakistanis – Shaukat Ali and Muhammad Ansar – are already on judicial remand.