Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said the country plunged into present economic crisis due to corruption and mismanagement of the previous rulers.

In a statement, she said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government would overcome the present economic challenges with its reformation programme and put the country on road towards development and prosperity.

The Special Assistant said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always kept the national interest supreme and never pursued politics for personal gains.

She said that Imran Khan had taken many difficult decisions in national interests, which the other leaders even could not think of. The government signed an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for improving the national economy and for the betterment of the masses, she added.

She said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the rights of the poor and underprivileged segments of the society would definitely be protected.

She said that Ehsas programme would be further expanded and its budget would be increased from Rs 100 billion to Rs180 billion to provide assistance to the poor.

She said that poor segments of the society were close to the heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan and they would be protected from the effects of the inflation.

She said that reformation programme would be implemented to eventually improve the economic conditions so that the country will not have to go to IMF again.