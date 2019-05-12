Share:

Rawalpindi - Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi directed district administration officers to ensure the sale of daily use items and vegetables at official price list during Ramazan.

He said that the administration was making all out efforts to control the prices of daily use items and profiteering besides providing relief to the citizens.

The officers of the administration were actively conducting raids at Ramazan Bazaars and open markets to ensure supply of quality food items to the citizens according to approved rate list.

He said that he was reviewing prices and availability of essential items in Ramazan bazaars and implementation of Ramazan package.

He said the officials of the departments concerned had been directed to make earnest efforts to ensure implementation of Ramazan Relief Package announced by government to provide relief to the citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

He warned the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places and not to indulge in profiteering else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken and no compromise would be made on supply of quality food items.

Subsidy of billion of rupees was being given by the government for provision of essential items at reasonable rates at Ramazan bazaars, he said adding, edibles were being sold in Ramazan bazaars and open markets according to the rate lists and several items on subsidized rates.

Action would remain continue against those creating artificial price-hike and illegal profiteers. No compromise would be made in this regard.

He said the officers had been directed for keeping a vigilant eye on the demand and supply of essential items in open markets and Ramazan bazaars.

The price control mechanism was strictly being implemented, he added.

He said he was also visiting different Ramazan Bazaars set up in the city and reviewing the rates of food items with demand and supply situation.

The Price Magistrates had been directed to strictly monitor the quality and prices of the daily use items and take action against those not following the instructions of the government.