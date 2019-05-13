Share:

LAHORE - Death toll in the suicide blast outside Data Darbar rose to 13 as another victim succumbed to injuries at Mayo Hospital on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified by police 18-year-old Tahir Aslam, a resident of Pakpattan. Tahir was sitting at his shop near the main gate of shrine of the Sufi saint when blast took place. He was admitted to hospital with multiple injuries where he expired in the morning.

So far, at least 13 people have died and 25 others wounded in the suicide blast. Several injured are still under medical at the hospital. On Wednesday, ten people including five policemen died and 35 others wounded when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive jacket close to an elite police vehicle outside the shrine of Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Darbar in Lahore’s Lower Mall area.

A five-member joint investigation team constituted by the provincial government is investigating the terror attack claimed by Hizbul Ahrar, an offshoot of the Pakistani Taliban. Police officers and intelligence operatives are members of the investigation team. Two facilitators of the suicide bomber were arrested by police during a security operation in Lahore’s Garhi Shahu, last week. Earlier, the Lahore CTD registered a case against three suspects for carrying out the terror attack under various sections of the law including section 7 of the anti-terrorism act.