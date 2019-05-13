Share:

SIALKOT-Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government is striving hard for early revival of the economy and economic betterment of the masses.

“Early economic revival and stability and financial relief to the masses are the top most priorities of the government.”

The special assistant to PM was addressing an important meeting of the party workers here in village Koobey Chak-Bajwat here on Sunday.

She claimed that Pakistan is successfully moving ahead towards the goal of development and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that there would be no compromise on across the board accountability of the corrupt elements as the government is committed to recover each and every penny of the national exchequer plundered by corrupt leaders.

Earlier, Firdous Ashiq Awan held an open court at her political Dera in village Koobey Chak here.

She listened to public problems and complaints sympathetically. She also issued orders on various applications for early relief, compliance and redressal of grievances of the people.

Meanwhile, in her message on World Mother Day, she said that the mother had given great sacrifices for the defence of the country.

Firdous said that mother and children are among the most affected people in the war-hit areas of the world.

She said motherhood is a sacred and sincere relation, which manifests the greatest sacrifices. She said that mothers formed household, which create societies.

She said that the world turn into darkness in absence of the mother as it is an ideal relationship. Even the nature also introduces itself as mother, she pointed out.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Allah Almighty has also expressed His love with humans, saying that He loved 70 times more than a mother.

23 DEPORTEES HELD AT SIAL

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested as many as 23 accused Pakistanis, deported from Turkey, upon arrival at Sialkot International Airport here.

According to local senior FIA officials, the FIA has sent the accused behind bars after registration of separate cases against them. Further investigation is underway in this regard.

UPLIFT FUNDS OF 23 DEPTS LIKELY TO LAPSE

The development funds worth billions of rupees of 23 different government departments is feared to lapse due to lack proper planning for utilization of these development funds in Gujranwala Division’s all six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

According to senior officials concerned, all the district and divisional heads of the nation-building departments including Education, Health, Buildings, Highways, Wasa, GDA, Social and Baitul Maal Departments, Welfare have now given June 15,2019 (a final deadline) for proper utilization of these development funds. Otherwise, these funds would be lapsed as per the government policy.

Standing wheat crop set ablaze over enmity

Some accused set ablaze standing wheat crop over 24 acres of their rival farmer Arshad Ali over old enmity in village Ludhey-Daska here.

Victim farmer Arshad Ali told the police that accused set ablaze his standing wheat crop over 24 acres (worth of Rs1.3 million) and fled away.

On his report, the Bambaanwala Police have registered a case (No.179/2019) under section 435 PPC against seven accused including Ubaid Raza and Qaisar. Police are investigating with no arrest, in this regard.