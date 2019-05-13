Share:

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday emphasised on the need of introducing reforms in the judicial system by stating that ‘the people of Pakistan are unsatisfied with it.’

He said that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had begged for moving abroad and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif was also given relief.

In his talk to the media outside the Lahore High Court (LHC), he said he had come there to express solidarity with Aleem Khan.

“It doesn’t seem like he would return back to the country,” he said, adding that in case, Shehbaz would be forced to return.

Regarding current political and economic situation in the country, he held former governments responsible for the crisis.