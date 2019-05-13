Share:

ISLAMABAD : The minimum amount of Sadqa–e- Fitr has been fixed at Rs100 per head this year, said Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman.

Talking to APP, he said according to the market price of 2.25 kilograms of flour, the amount for Fitrana is calculated as Rs100 per head. The faithful who want to pay Fitrana equal to the price of barley, dates, raisins and cheese should pay Rs400, Rs1,600, Rs1,920 and Rs2,940 per head, respectively.

A Muslim, who possesses food in excess of his needs, must pay Sadqa-e-Fitr before the Eid prayers. If the person is a breadwinner, he should also pay Sadqa-e-Fitr for his dependants, such as wife, children, dependent relatives or servants.

Mufti Muneeb also advised the people to pay the amount to the poor before Eidul Fitr so that they could also celebrate the festival. The most deserving people for Sadqa-e-Fitr are close relatives followed by neighbours and the poor.

Mufti Munib said real spirit of Fitr and Fidya is two-time meal of a destitute person, so it is better to pay the meal cost of a hotel. However, those who are wealthier, they should try to pay more to extend assistance to the poor in this time of skyrocketing inflation.

If anyone had been unable to keep fast for the whole month of Ramazan, he or she should pay Fidya as compensation worth Rs3,000 in proportionate to flour price, Rs12,000 for barley, Rs48,000 for date, Rs57,600 for raisin and Rs88,200 for cheese. Kufara (compensation) for leaving 30 fasts in wheat would be Rs6,000, barley Rs24,000, datesRs 96,000, raisin Rs1,15,200 and cheese Rs176,400. Kufara in wheat would be Rs1,000, barley Rs4,000, dates Rs16,000, raisin Rs19,200 and cheese Rs29,400.