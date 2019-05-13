Share:

KARACHI: The police arrested five outlaws with arms, looted cash and motorcycle after exchange of fire during separate actions in the metropolis on Sunday.

According to details, the police approached a gang of robbers engaged in looting the citizens at Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan. After an encounter, the police arrested two culprits with arms, motorcycle and looted valuables while their one accomplice managed to escape. SSP Malir said that the police after exchange of fire with six robbers riding two motorcycles in Sakhan arrested three culprits with arms and other valuables while their three accomplices managed to flee. The recovered arms, other valuables were taken into custody and the police after registering separate cases against the detainees at concerned police stations have started investigation.