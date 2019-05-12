Share:

Our media (digital, print and broadcast) is in a perceptible state of flux as it has always been. `Print’ outclassed `broadcast’ in infancy. Now digital media is upfront to defeat `print’. Obviously, various forms of media keep vying for one-upmanship.

Technological revolution and financial costs also determine which media would be supreme. In 2017, there were about 44.6 million Internet users in Pakistan. Internet penetration rate hovers around 21.8 per cent. Digital media has greater freedom to broche taboo subjects. It could multi-media extremist narratives with impunity. Religious innuendos and mumbo jumbo may have political undertones and overtones. The rising polarisation is a tribute to the acceptance of the digital-media currency.

Print media is slow. Besides, it has to progress under numerous regulatory drags. Broadcasters (anchorpersons, comperes, `experts’ and their ilk) are expensive.

Lest the `print’ becomes anachronistic, it should take radical steps to take out incompetent mafia, and always break even. It should bridge divergence of perceptions with regulators on contours of `national interest’.

ASAD MALIK,

Rawalpindi, April 23.