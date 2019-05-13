Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser says the government and the opposition have joint responsibility to keep environment in the National Assembly peaceful and pleasant.

Chairing at a meeting of the government and opposition leaders in Islamabad on Monday, he said problems of people can be solved and stature of the House can be enhanced through effective legislation.

The Speaker said consensus among the parties having representation in the Assembly is necessary for resolution of people's problems.

Asad Qaiser said all the political forces will have to play their due role to overcome the challenges facing the country.

The participants of the meeting assured their cooperation for legislation and smooth proceedings in the Assembly.

The meeting decided to continue ongoing session till 24th of this month.