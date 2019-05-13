Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser says the government and the opposition have joint responsibility to keep environment in the National Assembly peaceful and pleasant.

Chairing at a meeting of the government and opposition leaders in Islamabad on Monday, the Speaker said problems of people can be solved and stature of the House can be enhanced through effective legislation.

Asad Qaiser has stressed on the need of having friendly environment in the National Assembly during session as the role of both government and an opposition benches is of prime importance in the house in this regard.

During the meeting it was decided that current session of the National Assembly Session will continue till 24th May, 2019.

The Speaker said that maintaining peace and friendly environment in the house is the collective responsibility of both government and opposition benches. He said that we need to respect one another opinion and there is a need of patience and tolerance.

He said that strong parliament ensures prosperous country. While stressing on the need of legislation, he said that effective legislation can solve the issues faced by masses and it is the only way by which the respect of the house be upheld. He also stressed on the need that all political parties should have commonality of views on the solution of the challenges faced by masses in the country.

The participants of the meeting appreciated the non-partisan role of Asad Qaiser Speaker National Assembly during the sitting of the house and they assured the speaker their all out cooperation in order to have friendly environment during the proceedings of the house.