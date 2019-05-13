Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said here on Sunday that the incumbent government strongly believed in transparency and merit.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review the performance of various departments here.

Addressing the meeting, the Foreign Minister observed that in the past, the development work was not carried out as per wishes of the local people.

In past, funds for the region were spent in Lahore which increased a sense of deprivation among the local people.

He said that he would demand more funds from the Punjab government for improvement in the infrastructure of the City.

Qureshi ordered an inquiry into corruption of Rs 3.5 billion in Waste Management Company by Public Accounts Committee.

He alleged that the previous political leadership was involved in corruption.

He directed officers of Waste Management Company to meet the shortage of sanitary workers and machinery concerned and ensure the cleanliness in every nook and corner of the City.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi directed the officials to upgrade sewerage system at the earliest. He deplored and said that sewerage system did not exist at 35 per cent area of the City.

During the last five years, only 1.4 Kilometre sewerage line was laid in the City, which speaks the ineligibility of the past rulers, Qureshi added.

Qureshi also directed to launch a crackdown against WASA defaulters for the recovery of pending dues worth Rs 1.25 billion.

He urged the local Parliamentarians to raise voice in Assembly for the redressal of local problems.

He also assured the district administration that the political leadership was standing by them for progress and prosperity of the City.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak briefed the meeting about different schemes and matters of Waste Management Company, WASA and some other departments.

On this occasion, Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar, Parliamentary Secretary on finance and MNA Zain Qureshi and other local Parliamentarians were also present.