LAHORE - Citizens on Sunday expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s efforts to control high prices of fruits and vegetables in the open market.

Ghulam Shabbir (52), a resident of Ichra, said fruit sellers had not been paying any attention to official rate lists and fruits and vegetables prices were too high in the open market.

Waqas, a resident of Johar Town, said that people were not paying any attention to DC corners of the malls because the quality of the packed items was not up to the mark. He said that competent authorities should maintain the quality at DC counters set up at several malls of the city where subsidised items were available.

On the other hand, citizens struggled to get subsidized sugar and flour in Ramazan bazaars. Najam Waheed, a resident of Shadman, said that Shadman Ramazan Bazaar was being organized near a drain for the past several years and this could be injurious to health of people.

In a related development, the Punjab Food Authority inspected 8,302 stalls, discarded 1,705 kilograms of inferior quality food and served 1,460 improvement notices over the last one week.

PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said the authority would not compromise on the quality of food items and strict action would be taken against the violators in order to maintain the standard of foodstuff as mentioned in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2018.

The PFA is checking the open market round the clock besides Ramazan bazaars, he added. Deputy Commissioner of Lahore Saleha Saaeed said that citizens had been given maximum subsidy and quality of vegetables and fruits was being monitored. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Amir Shafiq visited Thokar Niaz Beg, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Wahdat Colony Ramazan markets and checked the quality and rates of fruits and vegetables at fair price shops. ADC General Safdar Virk visited the DC Office Control Room for Ramazan Bazaars monitoring.