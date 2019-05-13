Share:

KARACHI : The police arrested a homeopathic doctor for blackmailing women through porn photos and sealed the clinic here on Sunday.

According to details, homeopathic doctor Arshad had established clinic in Khuda Ki Basti Sarjani Town Karachi and he used to make porn photos of women visiting the clinic by serving them unconscious drug.

The accused later used to blackmail the women through these photos and receive huge sum of money from them.

The Sarjani police taking notice of the repeated incidents arrested homeopathic doctor Arshad, sealed the clinic and after registering a case against him and hi female assistant at large have started investigation.