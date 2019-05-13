Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Sunday directed the officers to put security on high alert in the wake of a terrorist attack on a luxury hotel in Gwadar, Balochistan.

He directed the regional police officers (RPOs), city police officers (CPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) to conduct visits to sensitive places including mosques, Imambargahs, public centres, markets and Ramazan bazaars for monitoring security arrangements, taken by the police for protection of lives and properties of citizens.

The CCPO Lahore, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs have been directed to make “hotel eye system” functional, whereas no person should be allowed to stay in hotels and guest houses without having national identification card, said a notification issued here by the IGP Office.

As per notification, intra-provincial and intra-districts check-posts should be made more effective for better monitoring and checking.

The IGP ordered for increasing working hours of Dolphin Squad, Police Emergency Response Unit, Quick Response Force and other patrolling forces in surrounding of worship places.

He also ordered for providing bullet-proof jackets to snipers and deployment of police commandos in plain clothes at rooftops. Combing, search, sweep and intelligence based operations should be conducted, he added.

Crackdown on criminals continues across Punjab

Also, on the directions of IGP Arif Nawaz Khan, a crackdown on criminals and anti-social elements continued across Punjab.

At least 132 accused, including 42 proclaimed offenders, were arrested during the last two weeks in Muzaffargarh. A huge cache of drugs and illegal weapons were also seized from them.

Legal action is being taken after arrest of proclaimed offenders and drugs peddlers. Muzaffargarh police under leadership of district police officer Sadiq Ali Dogar is achieving its targets and 132 proclaimed offenders have been arrested. Among these arrested proclaimed offenders 42 are of A category whereas 90 proclaimed offenders are of B category. A many as 45 cases have been registered against drugs peddlers besides arrest of 45 accused and recovery of 6.872kg chars and 527 liters of alcohol.