Share:

Maryam Nawaz, the vice president of Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday has criticised the agreement between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“IMF or no IMF – the incompetent rulers were not sure. Finally, when it does come, it’s a complete sell-out of our sovereignty and rightly rejected by stock market. After just 9 months, the country is on the brink of economic disaster,” Maryam tweeted on Monday.

The PML-N leader went on to say that within nine months the incompetent government had brought the country to a complete economic collapse. “The masses are suffering while rulers enjoy perks & privileges. All sectors of the economy stand at the verge of disaster. The experiment has miserably failed.”

On Monday Pakistan and the IMF finalised an agreement on a package worth $6 billion over a period of three years. In its press release, IMF said it aims to support the federal government’s structural reform agenda during the next three years.