Maryam Nawaz, the vice president of Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) has criticized the agreement between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“IMF or no IMF – the incompetent rulers were not sure. Finally when it does come, it’s a complete sell out of our sovereignty and rightly REJECTED by stock market. After just 9 months, country is on the brink of economic disaster,” Maryam tweeted on Monday.

The PML-N leader went on to say that within nine months the incompetent government had brought the country to a complete economic collapse. “The masses are suffering while rulers enjoy perks & privileges. All sectors of the economy stand at the verge of disaster. The experiment has miserably failed.”

On Monday Pakistan and the IMF finalised an agreement on a package worth $6 billion over a period of three years. In its press release IMF said it aims to support the federal government’s structural reform agenda during the next three years.

The announcement was made by Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, prime minister’s adviser on finance, on Sunday night.