Islamabad - Due to decrease in water inflows in rivers and around 40 percent losses in Indus River System, IRSA has imposed 10-15 percent cut on share of water for provinces.

The inflows in the Indus and Kabul have considerably decreased since April 25 and resultantly the releases from Tarbela Dam have been reduced from 70,000 to 55,000 cusecs, official sources told The Nation here Sunday.

According to sources, the flows prior to 25th April was very high and IRSA was planning to reduce water shortage for early Kharif season from 14 percent to zero but now the situation has altogether changed. On 2nd April, IRSA advisory committee had anticipated that during early Kharif (April 1st to June 10), the water shortage forecast is 14 percent which will decrease to 6 percent during late Kharif (June-September 30). However, the water inflow in River Indus increased by 13 percent than anticipated during the first 10 days of the Kharif season. On 10th April, river inflows were recorded at 156,400 cusecs against last year’s flows of 92,600 cusecs and historic average of 115,900 cusecs. Reservoirs storage also stood at 1.185 MAF against last year of 0.143 MAF and historic average of 1.692 MAF.

Since the water inflows decreased therefore the provinces of Punjab and Sindh are getting at least 10 to 15 percent less water than their planned share. Currently Sindh is getting 80,000 cusecs against its demand of 95,000 cusecs while Punjab is receiving 95,000 cusecs against its demand of 107,000 cusecs.

Due to reduced inflows water storage in Tarbela Dam comes down to 1.25 MAF, said the source. The source added that, besides reduction in flows in River Indus the water in river Kabul has also drastically reduced from 70,000 cusecs to 44,000 cusecs. Outflows from Mangla dam also reduced to 70,000 cusecs.

The source said that 20,000 cusecs water to Sindh and Balochistan will be routed through Panjanad. The source said that IRSA has asked the provinces to reduce losses from Indus system which have reached to around 40 percent.

On Sunday inflows in River Indus at Tarbela were 44,000 cusecs and outflows 55,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera inflows 44,000 cusecs and outflows 44,000 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla Inflows 42,900 cusecs and outflows 70,000 cusecs, inflows in Chenab at Marala 29300 cusecs and outflows 7000 cusecs.

Tarbela, against the minimum operating level 1392 feet is presently at 1408.44 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet while live storage was 0.257 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla against the minimum operating level 1050 feet is presently at 1161.70 feet. The maximum conservation level is 1242 feet while the live storage on Sunday was 2.275 MAF.

Chashma against the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet is presently at 642.00 feet. The maximum conservation level of Chasma is 649 feet. The live storage as of Sunday was 0.058 MAF.