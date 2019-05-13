Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Department has planned a mega project worth 30 billion rupees aimed at to increase agriculture production by 50 per cent during next five years in the province.

According to official sources, to provide easy water access to the tail ends fields, over 14260 culverts of watercourses would be constructed for effective water management, and the World Bank will provide over 24 billion rupees for this project.

The official expressed the hope that agricultural production would be enhanced from 35 to 50pc in the province besides saving 50pc water from being wasted.